Clytus Gottwald Born 20 November 1925
Clytus Gottwald (born 20 November 1925) is a German composer, conductor and musicologist, focused on chorale music. He is known for his arrangements for a vocal ensemble of up to 16 voices.
Die Nachtigall (7 Early Songs)
Alban Berg
Die Nachtigall (7 Early Songs)
Die Nachtigall (7 Early Songs)
Soupir, 'Trois Poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé'
Maurice Ravel
Soupir, 'Trois Poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé'
Soupir, 'Trois Poèmes de Stéphane Mallarmé'
La vallée des cloches
Maurice Ravel
La vallée des cloches
La vallée des cloches
Lux Aeterna
György Ligeti
Lux Aeterna
Lux Aeterna
Des pas sur la neige (from Preludes, Book 1)
Claude Debussy
Des pas sur la neige (from Preludes, Book 1)
Des pas sur la neige (from Preludes, Book 1)
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen
Gustav Mahler
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen
Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen
Choir
Gyorgy Ligeti: Lux Aeterna (feat. Clytus Gottwald)
The Stuttgart Schola Cantorum
Gyorgy Ligeti: Lux Aeterna (feat. Clytus Gottwald)
Gyorgy Ligeti: Lux Aeterna (feat. Clytus Gottwald)
Performer
Zwei studien zu Tristan und Isolde - Im Treibhaus
Richard Wagner
Zwei studien zu Tristan und Isolde - Im Treibhaus
Zwei studien zu Tristan und Isolde - Im Treibhaus
Two Studies from Tristan & Isolde: Im Treibhaus; Traume
Richard Wagner
Two Studies from Tristan & Isolde: Im Treibhaus; Traume
Two Studies from Tristan & Isolde: Im Treibhaus; Traume
Choir
Conductor
2001 - A Space Odyssey (1968) Lux Aeternum
György Ligeti
2001 - A Space Odyssey (1968) Lux Aeternum
2001 - A Space Odyssey (1968) Lux Aeternum
Choir
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) Lux Aeterna
György Ligeti
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) Lux Aeterna
2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) Lux Aeterna
Es sungen drei Engel
Gustav Mahler
Es sungen drei Engel
Es sungen drei Engel
Conductor
Zwei Studien zu Tristan & Isolde
Richard Wagner
Zwei Studien zu Tristan & Isolde
Zwei Studien zu Tristan & Isolde
Die Nachtigall, arr. Gottwald for chorus [orig. No.3 of 7 Early songs]
Swedish Radio Choir, Alban Berg, Peter Dijkstra & Clytus Gottwald
Die Nachtigall, arr. Gottwald for chorus [orig. No.3 of 7 Early songs]
Die Nachtigall, arr. Gottwald for chorus [orig. No.3 of 7 Early songs]
Performer
