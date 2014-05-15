Benjamin Bayl
Benjamin Bayl Tracks
Symphony No. 9 in C major, D944 ('Great')
Franz Schubert
Serenade in D major for trumpet and trombone
Leopold Mozart
The Creatures of Prometheus: Overture
Ludwig van Beethoven
The Far Theatricals of Day (excerpt)
St Bride's Church Fleet Street Choir, Robert Jones, Jonathan Dove, Onyx Brass, Mark Dobell & Benjamin Bayl
Past BBC Events
Proms 2000: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
2000-07-17T04:14:20
17
Jul
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
