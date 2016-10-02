Ten (also typeset as TEN or ten) is a British melodic hard rock band which was formed in 1995. Up until June 2015, the band has released fourteen studio albums, four compilation albums, four EPs, a double live album, nine music videos and four lyric videos, with the latest one being "The Esoteric Ocean", from their 14th studio album Illuminati. In March 2016, the band announced that they have returned to Frontiers for a multi-album deal, starting with the release of their thirteenth studio album entitled Gothica and a reissue of their back catalogue in box-set format, entitled "Opera Omnia". The band's fourteenth studio album entitled Illuminati, was released in November 2018, through Frontiers Records.