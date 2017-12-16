Victor Assis BrasilBorn 28 August 1945. Died 14 April 1981
Victor Assis Brasil
1945-08-28
Victor Assis Brasil (August 28, 1945 – 1981) was a Brazilian jazz saxophonist. He was the brother of classical pianist João Carlos Assis Brasil. He studied at Berklee College of Music and later taught improvisation technique in Brazil. He also toured on three continents.
He is said to have been more popular outside Brazil than in it and his style was strongly influenced by non-Brazilian musicians.[citation needed]
