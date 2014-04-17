Edison Electric BandFormed 1966. Disbanded 1970
Edison Electric Band Biography (Wikipedia)
Edison Electric Band was a Philadelphia rock band of the 1970s. It was led by Mark T. Jordan and featured bass player Freebo, who later played for Bonnie Raitt's band. Jordan was writer for Raitt's 1977 single "Two Lives".
Edison Electric Band Tracks
Lebanese Racehorse
Lebanese Racehorse
Lebanese Racehorse
