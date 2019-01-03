Tommy Lee Sparta
Tommy Lee Sparta
Tommy Lee Sparta Biography (Wikipedia)
Leroy "Junior" Russell (born 4 November 1987), better known by his stage names Tommy Lee and more recently Tommy Lee Sparta, is a Jamaican dancehall artist from Montego Bay, Jamaica. Tommy Lee Sparta gained popularity as a member of Adidjahiem Records and the associated Portmore Empire crew under the leadership of Vybz Kartel. He has been a controversial figure in dancehall due to his self-described "Gothic Dancehall" style, which often features dark and Satanist-inspired subject matter. As of 2018 he has left the Portmore Empire founded by Vybz Kartel.
Don Dada
Black Diamon & Tommy Lee Sparta
Don Dada
Don Dada
Like A Star
Tommy Lee Sparta
Like A Star
Like A Star
Tip Her
Tommy Lee Sparta
Tip Her
Tip Her
It Happen Yearly
Tommy Lee Sparta
It Happen Yearly
It Happen Yearly
Come Over
Gyptian
Come Over
Come Over
Love Yuh
Tommy Lee Sparta
Love Yuh
Love Yuh
Grades Wid The Blem
Tommy Lee Sparta
Grades Wid The Blem
Grades Wid The Blem
Savage Life
Tommy Lee Sparta
Savage Life
Savage Life
Heaven Cry
Tommy Lee Sparta
Heaven Cry
Heaven Cry
Bridgets
Tommy Lee Sparta
Bridgets
Bridgets
Bridgets (feat. Snensea)
Tommy Lee Sparta
Bridgets (feat. Snensea)
Bridgets (feat. Snensea)
Let Me Go
Tommy Lee Sparta
Let Me Go
Let Me Go
Bridgette's
Tommy Lee
Bridgette's
Bridgette's
Otherwise
Tommy Lee Sparta
Otherwise
Otherwise
30 Million
Tommy Lee Sparta
30 Million
30 Million
Casualty
Tommy Lee Sparta
Casualty
Casualty
Panic
Tommy Lee Sparta
Panic
Panic
Grim Rim Rave
Tommy Lee Sparta
Grim Rim Rave
Grim Rim Rave
Wid The Blem
Tommy Lee Sparta
Wid The Blem
Wid The Blem
Savage
Tommy Lee Sparta
Savage
Savage
Not A Badness (Live from Jamaica 2017)
Tommy Lee Sparta
Tommy Lee Sparta
Not A Badness (Live from Jamaica 2017)
Not A Badness (Live from Jamaica 2017)
Darkness Rise
Tommy Lee Sparta
Darkness Rise
Darkness Rise
