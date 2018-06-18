The BusinessEnglish oi! band. Formed 1979. Disbanded 1 December 2016
The Business
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9557fdd9-41a0-4029-84d9-cb3ae944ee8a
The Business Biography (Wikipedia)
The Business were an English oi! band formed in 1979 in Lewisham, South London. The band lasted for four decades until their frontman Micky Fitz died from cancer in December 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Business Tracks
Sort by
Harry May
The Business
Harry May
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harry May
Last played on
For The Gang (feat. Big Tobz)
Colo
For The Gang (feat. Big Tobz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wk99r.jpglink
For The Gang (feat. Big Tobz)
Last played on
Employer's Blacklist
The Business
Employer's Blacklist
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Employer's Blacklist
Last played on
Upcoming Events
21
Dec
2019
The Business
100 Club, London, UK
The Business Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist