Lee Patterson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/95561ffd-9cc9-4daa-9445-30afd14e5695
Lee Patterson Performances & Interviews
Lee Patterson Tracks
Sort by
Collage of Birds and Environmental Sounds (Live at Café Oto)
Lee Patterson
Collage of Birds and Environmental Sounds (Live at Café Oto)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Collage of Birds and Environmental Sounds (Live at Café Oto)
Last played on
Forest: Fragment IV
Amy Cutler, Lee Patterson & BARREL
Forest: Fragment IV
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forest: Fragment IV
Forest: Voice
Amy Cutler, Lee Patterson & BARREL
Forest: Voice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forest: Voice
Forest: Instrumental
Amy Cutler, Lee Patterson & BARREL
Forest: Instrumental
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forest: Instrumental
Forest: Riot
Amy Cutler, Lee Patterson & BARREL
Forest: Riot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Forest: Riot
Untitled
Lee Patterson
Untitled
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled
Last played on
Egg Fry #2
Lee Patterson
Egg Fry #2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Egg Fry #2
Last played on
Coming Home
Lee Patterson
Coming Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coming Home
Last played on
Lamplighter
Lee Patterson
Lamplighter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lamplighter
Last played on
Nine Lucifers
Lee Patterson
Nine Lucifers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nine Lucifers
Last played on
Esther
Lee Patterson
Esther
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Esther
Last played on
The Haar
Lee Patterson
The Haar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Haar
Last played on
Upcoming Events
1
Jun
2019
Lee Patterson, Wheatus, Ash, Rat Boy, The Virginmarys, New Model Army, Carl Barât, Angelic Upstarts, Pretty Vicious, Lighthouse, Milk Teeth, The Last Internationale, Raging Speedhorn, Asylums, Ginger Wildheart, Wild Front, Coast to Coast, Press to MECO, The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, Loathe, REWS, Cavalcade, The Black Roses, THECITYISOURS, Janus Stark, Mellor, Hands Off Gretel, Juicebox, Lock, Big Boy Bloater, Alexis Kings, Bang Bang Romeo, Rascalton, Flight Brigade, Bitch Falcon, Colt 45, Annabel Allum, Exist Immortal, Death Remains, Lebrock, Soeur, Saint Agnes, Healthy Junkies, Oxygen Thief, The Skinner Brothers, Black Futures, The Hyena Kill, Deux Furieuses, Riskee and the Ridicule, JOANovARC, The Wood Burning Savages, FAERS, Big Boy Bloater & the Limits, Black Orchid Empire, The Five Hundred, Playmaker, Luke Rainsford, Lots Holloway, The Dirty Strangers, Indian Queens, King Creature, Tokyo Taboo, Apollo Junction, The Idol Dead, Brightlight City, Matty James Cassidy, Funeral Shakes, KNOCKSVILLE, As Sirens Fall, No Violet, Phoxjaw, Coast to Coast UK, Panic Island, Late Night Legacy, Toffees, Mick O'Toole, Weekend Recovery, Thunder on the Left, The SoapGirls, Black Sixteen, Fine Creatures, This Year's Ghost, At The Sun, Bugeye, Rhyn, River Hounds, The Muffin Heads, The Silver Bayonets, Waco (UK), Repair to Ruin, Arcane Militia, PET NEEDS, Dead at Eleven, Glossii, Indya, Bexatron, Two Year Break, 10 Gauge, Colt48, The Good Tenants, The Gulps, Flavour Nurse, Man The Lifeboats, Flesh Tetris, Colt 48, Unknown Chapters, L Sicario, Sick Love, DAM_FINO, Plain Sails, Lunar Echoes, Jonny Weathers, Living On Universal Denial, Maxx Palmer, Albany (UK), Youth Illusion, The Wild Things UK, Ryuketsu Blizzard, Angerland, Rich Ragany & the Digressions and David Stevens And The Beguiled
Unknown venue, London, UK
Lee Patterson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist