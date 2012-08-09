Stelios Perpiniadis (Greek: Στέλιος Περπινιάδης; 14 May 1899 – 4 September 1977), better known as Stellakis (Greek: Στελλάκης), was a Greek folk musician who wrote, sang, and played guitar in the rebetiko style. He was the father of Greek folk musician, Vangelis Perpiniadis.

Perpiniadis was born in Tinos, and in 1923 moved to Piraeus, where he came into contact with rebetiko musicians from Asia Minor. He worked together with other well-known rebetiko musicians such as Vassilis Tsitsanis, and recorded duets with well-known singers such as Rosa Eskenazi, Marika Ninou, Ioanna Georgakopoulou, and Dimitris Perdikopoulos. He died in Athens.