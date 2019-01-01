John SteelAmerican tenor. Born 11 January 1895. Died 25 June 1971
John Steel
John Steel Biography (Wikipedia)
John W. Steel (January 11, 1895 – June 25, 1971; sometimes referred to as John Steele) was an American tenor. He was featured in the Ziegfeld Follies of 1919 and 1920 and Irving Berlin's Music Box Revues of 1922 and 1923.
