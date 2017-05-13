Mary MillarBorn 26 July 1936. Died 10 November 1998
Mary Millar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1936-07-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9552ee27-1f20-44a9-b951-274f06e85e48
Mary Millar Biography (Wikipedia)
Irene Mary Wetton (26 July 1936 – 10 November 1998), better known by her stage name Mary Millar, was a British actress and singer best remembered for her role as the second actress to play Rose in the highly successful BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances between 1991 and 1995.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mary Millar Tracks
Sort by
Overture/A Whole Person
Mary Millar
Overture/A Whole Person
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture/A Whole Person
Last played on
Back to artist