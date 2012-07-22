Theola KilgoreBorn 6 December 1925. Died 15 May 2005
Theola Kilgore
1925-12-06
Theola Kilgore Biography
Theola Kilgore (December 6, 1925 — May 15, 2005) was an American soul and gospel singer.
Theola Kilgore Tracks
The Love of My Man
The Love of My Man
The Love of My Man
Chain Gang (The Sound of My Man)
Chain Gang (The Sound of My Man)
Chain Gang (The Sound of My Man)
The Sound Of My Man
The Sound Of My Man
The Sound Of My Man
