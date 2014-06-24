Spycatcher are a five-piece rock band from Watford, United Kingdom formed by Ex-Cry For Silence (band) members Steve Sears, Gallows bassist Stu Gili-Ross, and Mitch Mitchener of Haunts,William Taylor and Drew Elliott.

Within a fortnight of its inception, 'Music That My Dad Likes' received BBC Radio 1 unsigned track of the week and featured in Kerrang's 'Ten Songs You Should Hear Now'.

To date, Spycatcher have recorded and produced all their own recordings, at both Mitchener's "Broadfields" studio, and Sears' home studio "The Ambassador's Suite" including their debut release "Rock Is Cursed EP" which is came out on 10 August 2009.

A three track hand stamped demo was sold at early shows and was limited to a run of 100 and included early recordings of 'Music That My Dad Likes', 'Good Times' and 'You Got Soul'.

The band have been known to distribute music for free; a digital version of the rare demo was given away for two weeks after selling out of physical copies before disappearing altogether and the title track of 'Rock Is Cursed EP' is also available.