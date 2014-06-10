Dan ZanesBorn 8 November 1961
Dan Zanes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1961-11-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/954c355b-99a5-4a0d-98f1-78313aca5158
Dan Zanes Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Edgerly Zanes (born November 8, 1961) is an American former member of the popular 1980s band The Del Fuegos and is now the front man of the Grammy-winning group Dan Zanes and Friends.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dan Zanes Tracks
Sort by
La Bruja
Dan Zanes
La Bruja
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjq1.jpglink
La Bruja
Last played on
Dan Zanes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist