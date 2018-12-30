Derek TrucksBorn 8 June 1979
Derek Trucks
1979-06-08
Derek Trucks Biography (Wikipedia)
Derek Trucks (born June 8, 1979) is an American guitarist, songwriter, and founder of the Grammy Award-winningThe Derek Trucks Band. He became an official member of The Allman Brothers Band in 1999. In 2010 he formed the Tedeschi Trucks Band with his wife, blues singer/guitarist Susan Tedeschi. His musical style encompasses several genres and he has twice appeared on Rolling Stone's list of 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time. He is the nephew of Butch Trucks, drummer for the Allman Brothers.
Derek Trucks Tracks
Keep Your Lamp Trimmed And Burning
Derek Trucks
Keep Your Lamp Trimmed And Burning
Keep Your Lamp Trimmed And Burning
Last played on
