Viviane Ndour (born Viviane Chidid) is a Senegalese pop singer who is the former sister-in-law of Youssou N'Dour. She is known by some as the "Queen of Mbalax". On March 31, 2012 the label Wonda Music of producer Jerry 'Wonder' Duplessis signed her to his recording label. Since then, Viviane has been working with Jerry Wonda and her album is set to be released this year 2015.