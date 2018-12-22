Peter Kenneth Holman MBE (born 19 October 1946, London) is an English conductor and musicologist best known for reviving the music of Purcell and his English contemporaries. Holman, with the ensemble The Parley of Instruments made many of the extensive series of recordings of lesser-known English baroque music on Hyperion Records in that label's English Orpheus series from 1980-2010. The ensemble was co-founded in 1979 by Holman and the violinist Roy Goodman. Holman and the ensemble now record on the Chandos Classics label.

Holman was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2015 New Year Honours for services to early music.