Peter HolmanConductor and organist. Born 19 October 1946
Peter Holman
1946-10-19
Peter Holman Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Kenneth Holman MBE (born 19 October 1946, London) is an English conductor and musicologist best known for reviving the music of Purcell and his English contemporaries. Holman, with the ensemble The Parley of Instruments made many of the extensive series of recordings of lesser-known English baroque music on Hyperion Records in that label's English Orpheus series from 1980-2010. The ensemble was co-founded in 1979 by Holman and the violinist Roy Goodman. Holman and the ensemble now record on the Chandos Classics label.
Holman was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2015 New Year Honours for services to early music.
Peter Holman Tracks
While shepherds watched their flocks by night
John Foster
While shepherds watched their flocks by night
While shepherds watched their flocks by night
Ensemble
Last played on
The Lass of Richmond Hill
James Hook
The Lass of Richmond Hill
The Lass of Richmond Hill
Last played on
Concerto in C major for 2 trumpets, RV 537
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in C major for 2 trumpets, RV 537
Concerto in C major for 2 trumpets, RV 537
Last played on
Abdelazar (Overture)
Henry Purcell
Abdelazar (Overture)
Abdelazar (Overture)
Last played on
Confitebor tibi Terzo 'alla francese'
Claudio Monteverdi
Confitebor tibi Terzo 'alla francese'
Confitebor tibi Terzo 'alla francese'
Last played on
Suite from Almira
George Frideric Handel
Suite from Almira
Suite from Almira
Last played on
Where the bee sucks (The Tempest - incidental music)
Thomas (2) Linley, The Parley of Instruments & Peter Holman
Where the bee sucks (The Tempest - incidental music)
Where the bee sucks (The Tempest - incidental music)
Composer
Last played on
Gl' amanti generosi (Sinfonia)
Francesco Mancini
Gl' amanti generosi (Sinfonia)
Gl' amanti generosi (Sinfonia)
Last played on
Concert of Venus (Albion and Albanius)
Louis Grabu, The Parley of Instruments & Peter Holman
Concert of Venus (Albion and Albanius)
Concert of Venus (Albion and Albanius)
Composer
Last played on
Chacony in G minor, Z 730
Henry Purcell
Chacony in G minor, Z 730
Chacony in G minor, Z 730
Last played on
While shepherds watched their flocks by night
John Foster
While shepherds watched their flocks by night
While shepherds watched their flocks by night
Last played on
Music for The Tempest
Thomas Linley, The Parley of Instruments Baroque Orchestra and Choir, Peter Holman & Julia Gooding
Music for The Tempest
Music for The Tempest
Composer
Ensemble
Last played on
The Virtuous wife Z.611
Henry Purcell
The Virtuous wife Z.611
The Virtuous wife Z.611
Orchestra
Last played on
Abdelazer, or The Moor's revenge Z.570
Henry Purcell
Abdelazer, or The Moor's revenge Z.570
Abdelazer, or The Moor's revenge Z.570
Orchestra
Last played on
Sonatae tam aris, quam aulis servientes (Sonata No 7 in C major)
Heinrich Ignaz Franz von Biber
Sonatae tam aris, quam aulis servientes (Sonata No 7 in C major)
Sonatae tam aris, quam aulis servientes (Sonata No 7 in C major)
Last played on
Recorder Concerto in F major - 1st movement, Affetuoso
Georg Philipp Telemann
Recorder Concerto in F major - 1st movement, Affetuoso
Recorder Concerto in F major - 1st movement, Affetuoso
Last played on
The Beggar's Opera: Cease Your Funning
Johann Christoph Pepusch
The Beggar's Opera: Cease Your Funning
The Beggar's Opera: Cease Your Funning
Last played on
Fantasia à 3, No 6
Orlando Gibbons
Fantasia à 3, No 6
Fantasia à 3, No 6
Ensemble
Last played on
Concerto for mandolin and orchestra (RV.425) in C major
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto for mandolin and orchestra (RV.425) in C major
Concerto for mandolin and orchestra (RV.425) in C major
Last played on
Concerto in G major for 2 mandolins, RV 532
Antonio Vivaldi
Concerto in G major for 2 mandolins, RV 532
Concerto in G major for 2 mandolins, RV 532
Last played on
Sonata No 7 in C major (Sonatae tam aris)
Carl Heinrich Biber
Sonata No 7 in C major (Sonatae tam aris)
Sonata No 7 in C major (Sonatae tam aris)
Last played on
Fantasy Air à 4 No 7
Thomas Lupo
Fantasy Air à 4 No 7
Fantasy Air à 4 No 7
Last played on
Chacony in G minor
Henry Purcell
Chacony in G minor
Chacony in G minor
Last played on
Wilson's Wild
anon., Michael Praetorius, The Parley of Instruments & Peter Holman
Wilson's Wild
Wilson's Wild
Composer
Last played on
Artaxerxes : Overture and fair Aurora
Thomas Arne
Artaxerxes : Overture and fair Aurora
Artaxerxes : Overture and fair Aurora
Last played on
Sonata in D major for two trumpets, two violins, viola, cello & organ: I. Presto
Ferdinando Antonio Lazzari
Sonata in D major for two trumpets, two violins, viola, cello & organ: I. Presto
Sonata in D major for two trumpets, two violins, viola, cello & organ: I. Presto
Last played on
Fantasia à 3 No 7
Orlando Gibbons
Fantasia à 3 No 7
Fantasia à 3 No 7
Last played on
Suite for 4 lutes - Est-ce Mars?
Nicolas Vallet
Suite for 4 lutes - Est-ce Mars?
Suite for 4 lutes - Est-ce Mars?
Ensemble
Last played on
Matelot (Sailor's Dance from Rodrigo)
George Frideric Handel
Matelot (Sailor's Dance from Rodrigo)
Matelot (Sailor's Dance from Rodrigo)
Last played on
Timon of Athens (Overture)
Henry Purcell
Timon of Athens (Overture)
Timon of Athens (Overture)
Last played on
Mandolin Concerto in C major, RV 425
Antonio Vivaldi
Mandolin Concerto in C major, RV 425
Mandolin Concerto in C major, RV 425
Last played on
When daisies pied and violets blue
Thomas Arne
When daisies pied and violets blue
When daisies pied and violets blue
Last played on
The Musick At The Bath
John Banister
The Musick At The Bath
The Musick At The Bath
Last played on
Almira, Konigin Von Castilien
George Frideric Handel
Almira, Konigin Von Castilien
Almira, Konigin Von Castilien
Last played on
Lute Concerto in D minor, RV 93 (2nd mvt)
Antonio Vivaldi
Lute Concerto in D minor, RV 93 (2nd mvt)
Lute Concerto in D minor, RV 93 (2nd mvt)
Last played on
Let God Arise (Psalm 67) - Anthem For Soloists, Chorus And Orchestra
Thomas (2) Linley, Andrew Dale Forbes, Holst Singers, The Parley of Instruments & Peter Holman
Let God Arise (Psalm 67) - Anthem For Soloists, Chorus And Orchestra
Let God Arise (Psalm 67) - Anthem For Soloists, Chorus And Orchestra
Composer
Singer
Last played on
Recorder Concerto in F major TWV.51:F1 - 2nd mvt Allegro
Georg Philipp Telemann
Recorder Concerto in F major TWV.51:F1 - 2nd mvt Allegro
Recorder Concerto in F major TWV.51:F1 - 2nd mvt Allegro
Last played on
Fantasia à 4 for the 'Great Dooble Bass'
Peter Holman
Fantasia à 4 for the 'Great Dooble Bass'
Fantasia à 4 for the 'Great Dooble Bass'
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 03 - One Thousand Years of Music in a Day
Royal Albert Hall
1999-07-18T04:32:02
18
Jul
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 03 - One Thousand Years of Music in a Day
Royal Albert Hall
