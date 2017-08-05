Steve "Smiley" Barnard (born 10 January 1971) is an English musician and remixer.

Having previously drummed for Robbie Williams on the Life thru a Lens album and tours, Barnard joined Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros after Ged Lynch left. Barnard drummed on the "Forbidden City" track of the Rock Art and the X-Ray Style album.

Following the Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros debut gig at the Leadmill on 5 June 1999, the Mescaleros toured extensively throughout the UK, Europe, Canada, US and Japan for the next six months. Further tours followed in early 2000 that included Japan, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. The final night of a ten-date British tour supporting the Who, at Wembley Arena in November 2000, proved to be his last for the Mescaleros.

In 2001, along with Johnny Wilks, formed one*iota, who later became King Louis. Barnard drummed for the Mock Turtles on their return to the charts in 2003 and is currently drumming for Archive, who though relatively unknown in Britain are reaching massive proportions on mainland Europe.