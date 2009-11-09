Blackroom, formerly known as Lorraine are a 3-piece band from Bergen in Norway consisting of Ole Gunnar Gundersen (vocals), Anders Winsents (guitar) and Paal Myran Haaland (keyboards, programming).

They signed to the major record label RCA Records in 2007 after parting ways with Columbia Records. The band cite their influences as Depeche Mode, a-ha, Pet Shop Boys and New Order.

In summer 2000 the band decided not to return to school. Paal's bedroom was traded for a workspace outside Bergen, in a decaying factory building. The units surrounding Lorraine's studio were filled with either crackheads or car mechanics. Without heating, the studio became cold, resulting in floppy discs freezing into the band's sampler. The band remained there for twelve months. The trio would record a rock song one day, a pop song the next, then a trip hop track the day after that. Some days they would start with a lyric, others with a bassline, or a keyboard riff.

Their first releases was two 7" singles "Twenty Years Under Water" and "Lovesongs For An Ugly Girl" with remix of Twenty Years Under Water made by Paal as b-side . The song "Twenty Years Under Water" was put on a compilation "This is Norway". After this, in 2003, the band released their first CD - Lorraine EP featuring new song "Echoes". This was the first Lorraine's steps.