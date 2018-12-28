William LyonsProduction music composer
William Lyons
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9544bc8a-f11d-486a-89b7-86adbbdb95b0
William Lyons Tracks
Sort by
Rowland
William Wigthorpe
Rowland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rowland
Ensemble
Last played on
Coranto-La Volta
Thomas Morley
Coranto-La Volta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Coranto-La Volta
Sellengers Rownde
John Playford
Sellengers Rownde
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sellengers Rownde
Night Watch
Anthony Holborne
Night Watch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Watch
The Old Almain
Anonymous, The City Musick & William Lyons
The Old Almain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Old Almain
Composer
Psalm 100: All people that on earth do dwell
John Dowland
Psalm 100: All people that on earth do dwell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047mp84.jpglink
Psalm 100: All people that on earth do dwell
Last played on
Sonata No.10 a 3
Dario Castello
Sonata No.10 a 3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata No.10 a 3
Last played on
Grayes Inne Maske
Giles Farnaby
Grayes Inne Maske
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grayes Inne Maske
Last played on
Back to artist