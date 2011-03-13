Kathy ValentineBorn 7 January 1959
Kathryn Valentine (born January 7, 1959) is an American musician (guitar and bass) and songwriter. She made music history as a member of the Go-Go's, the first all-female band to have a #1 album in the U.S.
She has maintained a career in music through songwriting, recording, performing and touring as well as additional academic and creative pursuits.
