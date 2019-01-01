Francisco Amat Rodríguez (born April 22, 1950), better known as Pancho Amat, is a Cuban musician specialized in the tres. In 1971, he became a founding member of Manguaré, which would become one of the leading ensembles within the nueva trova movement. He later played in Adalberto Álvarez y su Son. Currently, he is the leader of his own group, El Cabildo del Son.

In 2010, he won the National Music Award given by the Cuban Music Institute.