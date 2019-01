Louise Viktoria Tolstoy (born Louise Viktoria Kjellberg, 29 July 1974 in Sigtuna Municipality, Sweden) is a Swedish jazz singer of Russian ancestry. She is the daughter of Erik Kjellberg and the great-great-granddaughter of Russian writer Leo Tolstoy. Tolstoy was a housemate in season one of the television series Big Brother in 2000.

She was married to designer Per Holknekt from 2001 until they divorced in March 2008.