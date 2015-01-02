Bobby ThomasDrums. Born 14 November 1932. Died 20 October 2013
Bobby Thomas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1932-11-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/953b42b0-c46b-47d5-9f96-b1fb2b8c2cad
Bobby Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
Bobby Thomas (Robert C. Thomas) (November 14, 1932 – October 20, 2013) was a jazz drummer. A member of Junior Mance's trio in 1960, Thomas recorded with the Montgomery Brothers in New York in January 1960.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bobby Thomas Tracks
Sort by
Black Eyed Peas and Rice
Hubert Laws
Black Eyed Peas and Rice
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhll.jpglink
Black Eyed Peas and Rice
Last played on
Back to artist