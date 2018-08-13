Harry Revel (21 December 1905 – 3 November 1958) was a British-American composer of musical theatre.

Revel was born in London, England. Before emigrating to the United States in 1929, he wrote musicals for productions in London, Paris, Copenhagen, and Vienna.

Once in the US, he worked on Broadway, writing the scores for Ziegfeld Follies of 1931, Meet My Sister and Are You With It? He later moved to Hollywood. He wrote scores for the films Sitting Pretty, Broadway Through a Keyhole, We're Not Dressing, She Loves Me Not, Shoot the Works, College Rhythm, Love in Bloom, Paris in the Spring, Stolen Harmony, Two for Tonight, Collegiate, Stowaway, Poor Little Rich Girl, Ali Baba Goes to Town, Wake Up and Live, You Can't Have Everything, Head Over Heels, Love and Kisses, Four Jacks and a Jill and Love Finds Andy Hardy.

Harry Revel collaborated with lyricists Mack Gordon, Mort Greene, Paul Francis Webster, Buddy Feyne and Arnold Horwitt. In 1934 he appeared in Hollywood Rhythm, a short film purporting to show the songwriting team of Mack Gordon and Harry Revel brainstorming the score for College Rhythm.