Johnny KempBorn 2 August 1959. Died April 2015
Johnny Kemp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1959-08-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9537be8b-b07d-4c8e-a2b0-8fe63f4cf525
Johnny Kemp Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan "Johnny" Kemp (August 2, 1959 – April 16, 2015) was a Bahamian singer, songwriter, and record producer. He began his career as a songwriter in late 1979 and is perhaps best known for his solo work, including his single "Just Got Paid" (1988), which was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best R&B Song in 1989.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johnny Kemp Tracks
Sort by
Just Got Paid
Johnny Kemp
Just Got Paid
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03klnvn.jpglink
Just Got Paid
Last played on
Just Got Paid (Original Teddy Riley Remix)
Johnny Kemp
Just Got Paid (Original Teddy Riley Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Got Paid (Friday nite)
Johnny Kemp
Just Got Paid (Friday nite)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just Got Paid (Friday nite)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Johnny Kemp
Johnny Kemp Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist