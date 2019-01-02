Kyle Thomas Harvey (born May 18, 1993), better known mononymously as Kyle (formerly known as K.i.D, an acronym for Kyle is Determined), is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor from Ventura, California. He is best known for his breakout single "iSpy", featuring American hip-hop artist Lil Yachty. Kyle is signed to Indie-Pop and Atlantic Records.

Kyle has collaborated with artists such as Kehlani, Lil Yachty, G-Eazy, Chance the Rapper, Miguel, MadeinTYO, Yuna, Ty Dolla Sign, and among others. Some of his songs in addition to "iSpy", include "Keep It Real", "Doubt It", "King Wavy" and his 2018 hit single "Playinwitme". In 2015, Rolling Stone named him as "one of the ten artists you need to know".

Kyle's debut studio album Light of Mine was released in 2018 to positive reviews and was commercially successful. Kyle was inspired by many various artists and bands from Nirvana to Chief Keef.

Kyle starred in the 2018 Netflix original film The After Party.