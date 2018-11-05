Douglas GuestOrganist and choir master. Born 9 May 1916. Died 18 November 1996
Douglas Guest
1916-05-09
Douglas Guest Biography (Wikipedia)
Douglas Albert Guest CVO (9 May 1916 – 18 November 1996) was an English organist, conductor, teacher and composer.
Douglas Guest Tracks
They shall not grow old
Douglas Guest
They shall not grow old
They shall not grow old
Last played on
For the Fallen
Douglas Guest
For the Fallen
For the Fallen
Performer
Conductor
Last played on
Missa Brevis, Op.63 (Kyrie and Gloria)
Benjamin Britten
Missa Brevis, Op.63 (Kyrie and Gloria)
Missa Brevis, Op.63 (Kyrie and Gloria)
Choir
Last played on
For The Fallen
Douglas Guest
For The Fallen
For The Fallen
Last played on
For the fallen
Douglas Guest
For the fallen
For the fallen
Director
Last played on
For the Fallen
Douglas Guest
For the Fallen
For the Fallen
Performer
Last played on
