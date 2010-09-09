DrumcorpsAaron Spectre
Drumcorps
Drumcorps is the metal breakcore musical project of Aaron Spectre. Spectre was born in Massachusetts but has since moved to Geneva, Switzerland.
In 2007, Aaron, known for being a perfectionist in the music middle, won a "Sound Art Award" with his album "Grist" at The Austria's Ars Electronica.
In 2015, on his album "Falling Forward", musicians, including drummer Igor Cavalera (of Sepultura, Soulwax, Cavalera Conspiracy, and Mixhell); Leo Miller and Mike Justian joined Aaron for this opus.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
