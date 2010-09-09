Drumcorps is the metal breakcore musical project of Aaron Spectre. Spectre was born in Massachusetts but has since moved to Geneva, Switzerland.

In 2007, Aaron, known for being a perfectionist in the music middle, won a "Sound Art Award" with his album "Grist" at The Austria's Ars Electronica.

In 2015, on his album "Falling Forward", musicians, including drummer Igor Cavalera (of Sepultura, Soulwax, Cavalera Conspiracy, and Mixhell); Leo Miller and Mike Justian joined Aaron for this opus.