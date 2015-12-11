Alfred HillBorn 16 December 1869. Died 30 October 1960
1869-12-16
Alfred Hill Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfred Francis Hill CMG OBE (16 December 1869 – 30 October 1960) was an Australian/New Zealand composer, conductor and teacher.
Symphony No 10 in C major, 'Short Symphony' (3rd mvt)
Alfred Hill
Symphony No 10 in C major, 'Short Symphony' (3rd mvt)
Symphony No 10 in C major, 'Short Symphony' (3rd mvt)
Symphony no. 5 (Carnival)
Alfred Hill
Symphony no. 5 (Carnival)
Symphony no. 5 (Carnival)
