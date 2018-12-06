Armas JärnefeltBorn 14 August 1869. Died 23 June 1958
Armas Järnefelt
1869-08-14
Armas Järnefelt Biography (Wikipedia)
Edvard Armas Järnefelt (14 August 1869 – 23 June 1958), was a Finnish conductor and composer, who achieved some minor success with his orchestral works Berceuse and Praeludium. He spent much of his conducting career at the Royal Swedish Opera in Stockholm, Sweden.
Armas Järnefelt Tracks
Kanteletar
Prelude for orchestra
Music to 'The Promised Land'
Praeludium
The Sound of Home
Korsholma - Symphonic Poem
Praeludium
Berceuse
Berceuse for piano
Praeludium
Music Arranger
Serenade (5th mvt; 6th mvt)
Berceuse
Praeludium
Symphonic Fantasy
Berceuse
Berceuse (Lullaby)
