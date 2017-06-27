The SugarcubesFormed 1986. Disbanded 1992
The Sugarcubes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sugarcubes (Icelandic: Sykurmolarnir) were an Icelandic alternative rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1986 and disbanded in 1992. For most of their career, the band consisted of Björk (vocals, keyboards), Einar Örn Benediktsson (vocals, trumpet), Þór Eldon (guitar), Bragi Ólafsson (bass), Margrét "Magga" Örnólfsdóttir (keyboards) and Sigtryggur Baldursson (drums). Lead singer Björk would later become an internationally successful solo musician and the best selling Icelandic musician of all time.
The band received critical and popular acclaim internationally. Their debut studio album, Life's Too Good, was released in April 1988 to unexpected international success. It is credited as the first Icelandic album to have a worldwide impact and is considered a definite influence on all subsequent Icelandic popular music. It spawned the band's signature hit "Birthday". Their follow-up album, Here Today, Tomorrow Next Week!, was released in September 1989 to lukewarm reviews from some critics and fans. Their third and final album, Stick Around for Joy, released in February 1992, was more well received by both fans and critics and had two successful singles: "Hit" and "Leash Called Love." The Sugarcubes have been regarded as "the biggest rock band to emerge from Iceland."
Hit
Birthday
Deus
Mama (Radio 1 Session, 9 Dec 1987)
Regina
