The PlaymatesLate 1950s vocal group. Formed 1958. Disbanded 1964
The Playmates Biography (Wikipedia)
The Playmates were a late 1950s vocal group led by the pianist Chic Hetti (born Carl Cicchetti, 26 February 1930), drummer Donny Conn (born Donald Claps, 29 March 1930 – September 2, 2015), and Morey Carr (31 July 1932 – 1987), all from Waterbury, Connecticut.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
What Is Love?
Beep Beep
Beep Beep Beep
While the Record Goes Around
Beep Beep Song
Beep Beep (Bubble Car Song)
