Vineeth Sreenivasan (born 1 October 1985) is an Indian playback singer, actor, director, producer and screenwriter, who works in Malayalam cinema. Vineeth is son of the actor and screenwriter Sreenivasan. He made his film debut in 2003 as a playback singer with the song "Kasavinte Thattamittu" from Kilichundan Mampazham, and later also worked in music albums. Vineeth made his acting debut in Cycle (2008), and since then he has acted in numerous films. His directorial debut was in 2010 with Malarvaadi Arts Club, also written by him. He scripted and directed the film Thira in 2013, which introduced his younger brother Dhyan Sreenivasan as an actor.

Vineeth's second directorial venture Thattathin Marayathu (2012) became one of the highest grossing films of 2012. His first script for another director was Oru Vadakkan Selfie (2015), directed by G. Pajith. His most recent directorial was Jacobinte Swargarajyam (2016). Vineeth established the film production house named Habit of Life and produced its debut film Aanandam in 2017. Aana Alaralodalaral