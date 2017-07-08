Jack Splash is an American recording artist, musician, songwriter, and record producer from the Los Angeles, California area. Splash's works include writing and production on singles for artists such as Alicia Keys ("Teenage Love Affair"), ("Wreckless Love"), ("Savior"), Kendrick Lamar ("Now or Never"), John Legend ("P.D.A. (We Just Don't Care)"), CeeLo Green ("Fool for You"), ("I Want You"), Mayer Hawthorne, ("The Innocent"), ("The Only One"), ("Kaila"), Goodie Mob, ("Valleujah"), B.o.B, R. Kelly ("Be My#2"), Pixie Lott ("Nasty"), Christina Aguilera, Lupe Fiasco, T-Pain, Jazmine Sullivan, Jennifer Hudson, Melanie Fiona ("Wrong Side of A Love Song"), Musiq Soulchild, K. Michelle, Keyshia Cole ("I Choose You"), Anthony Hamilton, Dirt Nasty, Estelle ("Pretty Please (Love Me)"), Elijah Blake ("Towers of Tokyo") Groove Armada, Zap Mama, Solange ("T.O.N.Y."), Raheem DeVaughn, Natasha Bedingfield, Lemar, Kelis, Katy Perry, Missy Elliott, Mary J. Blige, and Sia.

To date, Jack Splash has been nominated for ten Grammy's and has won three. In 2008 Splash won a Grammy for Best R&B Album for Jennifer Hudson's album Jennifer Hudson. That same year, the Jack Splash-produced song "I'm His Only Woman" (performed by Jennifer Hudson and Fantasia) was nominated for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group. In 2009, Splash was nominated for Best R&B Album for Jazmine Sullivan's Fearless. In 2010, Splash was again nominated for Best R&B Album for Anthony Hamilton's The Point of It All. In 2011, Splash’s production for CeeLo Green, "Fool for You", featuring Melanie Fiona reached #1 on the Billboard charts and won two Grammy Award's for Best R&B song and for Best Traditional R&B Performance. In 2012 Splash received another Grammy nomination for Melanie Fiona's ("Wrong Side of a Love Song") for Best Traditional R&B Performance. In 2013, the Jack Splash-produced song "Now or Never" (written by Kendrick Lamar, Jack Splash and Jazmine Sullivan and performed by Kendrick Lamar and Mary J...