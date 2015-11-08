Timothy McAllister is an American classical saxophonist and educator. Born in 1972, he gave his solo debut at age 16 with the Houston Civic Symphony. As a teenager he attended the Interlochen Center for the Arts, where he was a pupil of Dr. John Sampen. He studied saxophone with Donald Sinta and conducting with H. Robert Reynolds at the University of Michigan. He holds a Bachelor of Music (1995), the Albert A. Stanley Medal (1995), Masters of Music (1997), and a Doctor of Musical Arts (2002). As of 2014 he has been appointed to the position of Associate Professor of Saxophone at the University of Michigan School of Music, Theatre and Dance a title held previously by Donald Sinta and Larry Teal. Each summer he teaches saxophone at Interlochen with his PRISM Quartet. Prior to his post at Michigan, he succeeded Dr. Frederick Hemke at Northwestern University following his retirement after 50 years of teaching.

He has premiered over 200 new works by composers including: Gunther Schuller, Caleb Burhans, Jennifer Higdon, Benjamin Broening, Kati Agocs, Mischa Zupko, Gregory Wanamaker, Roshanne Etezady, Kristin Kuster, William Bolcom, Martin Bresnick, Steven Mackey, Lee Hyla, Libby Larsen, Lei Liang, John Harbison, David Rakowski, Zhou Long, Chen Yi, Joel Puckett, Brian Fennelly, Evan Chambers, Ken Ueno, Donnacha Dennehy, David T. Little. His recording of William Bolcom’s Concert Suite for Alto Saxophone and Band was nominated for multiple Grammy Awards.