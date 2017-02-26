Jordan GallandBorn 2 January 1980
Jordan Galland
1980-01-02
Jordan Galland Biography (Wikipedia)
Jordan Galland (born 1980) is an American, New York City-based filmmaker, and musician. He has won a number of awards on the film festival circuit. He has also contributed his music to raise money and awareness of various charitable causes. Other entrepreneurial endeavors include Slush Puppy Music, a record label, as well as his own movie production company, Ravenous Films.
Hearts On Ice
