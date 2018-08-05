Max GobermanBorn 1911. Died 31 December 1963
Max Goberman
1911
Max Goberman Biography (Wikipedia)
Max Goberman (1911 – 31 December 1962) was an American conductor. He conducted ballets, Broadway musicals (including the original productions of Leonard Bernstein's On the Town and West Side Story), and the classical repertoire. He was working on the first recording of the complete symphonies of Joseph Haydn, but died while slightly less than halfway through the project.
Mandolin Concerto in C (2nd mvt)
Antonio Vivaldi
Mandolin Concerto in C (2nd mvt)
Mandolin Concerto in C (2nd mvt)
West Side Story (Cool)
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story (Cool)
West Side Story (Cool)
West Side Story (Prologue and Jet Song)
Leonard Bernstein
West Side Story (Prologue and Jet Song)
West Side Story (Prologue and Jet Song)
I Feel Pretty
Leonard Bernstein
I Feel Pretty
I Feel Pretty
Dance at the Gym (West Side Story)
Leonard Bernstein
Dance at the Gym (West Side Story)
Dance at the Gym (West Side Story)
America (West Side Story)
Leonard Bernstein
America (West Side Story)
America (West Side Story)
Symphony No 48 in C major, 'Maria Theresia'
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No 48 in C major, 'Maria Theresia'
Symphony No 48 in C major, 'Maria Theresia'
Symphony No. 37 in C major
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No. 37 in C major
Symphony No. 37 in C major
