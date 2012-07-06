Valkyrien Allstars (established 2003 in Oslo, Norway) is a Norwegian Hardingfele Trio whose music is based on Norwegian traditional folk music. They present many different genres and styles with a very distinctive sound.

In 2006 Valkyrien Allstars was awarded Grappa's Debutant prize and received a recording contract under the direction of Grappa Music Publishing. Their debut album Valkyrien Allstars was released 1 October 2007 on the label Heilo. The band was nominated for Spellemannprisen 2007 in the open class Newcomer of the Year, and the album gained platinum album status in 2008. On 31 August 2009 they released their second album To Måner, and the third Ingen Hverdag in 2011, all of which were under the Heilo label.