Integrity Music is part of the David C Cook nonprofit group. Founded as a direct-to-consumer music club in 1987 as Integrity Music, Integrity was at the forefront of contemporary worship music's widespread popularity of praise and worship music. Integrity publishes many of the top songs in the Church, including "We Believe" (Newsboys). The label has also translated albums into Spanish, Mandarin, Hindi, Indonesian, Cantonese, Russian, Dutch, French and Portuguese.[not verified in body]