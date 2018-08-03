Hazel Fernandes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/95169dc9-0837-4034-a3cd-4fd88293fe19
Hazel Fernandes Tracks
Sort by
Flashdance: What A Feeling
BBC Concert Orchestra
Flashdance: What A Feeling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Flashdance: What A Feeling
Last played on
Fame: I Sing The Body Electric
BBC Concert Orchestra
Fame: I Sing The Body Electric
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Fame: I Sing The Body Electric
Last played on
Lover Come Back To Me
Hazel Fernandes
Lover Come Back To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lover Come Back To Me
Blue Moon
Hazel Fernandes
Blue Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blue Moon
All Of Me (Ft. BBC Concert Orchestra)
Hazel Fernandes
All Of Me (Ft. BBC Concert Orchestra)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't Misbehavin' (Ft. BBC Big Band)
Hazel Fernandes
Ain't Misbehavin' (Ft. BBC Big Band)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 37 - An evening with Nitin Sawhney and Friends
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em9c8g
Royal Albert Hall
2007-08-10T04:27:36
10
Aug
2007
Proms 2007: Prom 37 - An evening with Nitin Sawhney and Friends
Royal Albert Hall
Hazel Fernandes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist