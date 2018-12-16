Anita O’DayBorn 18 October 1919. Died 23 November 2006
Anita O’Day
1919-10-18
Anita O’Day Biography (Wikipedia)
Anita O'Day (born Anita Belle Colton; October 18, 1919 – November 23, 2006) was an American jazz singer widely admired for her sense of rhythm and dynamics, and her early big band appearances that shattered the traditional image of the "girl singer". Refusing to pander to any female stereotype, O'Day presented herself as a "hip" jazz musician, wearing a band jacket and skirt as opposed to an evening gown. She changed her surname from Colton to O'Day, pig Latin for "dough", slang for money.
Anita O’Day Performances & Interviews
Anita O’Day Tracks
Johnny One Note
Anita O’Day
Peanut Vendor (El Manisero)
Anita O’Day
Yesterdays
Anita O’Day
The Thrill Is Gone
Anita O’Day
That Old Feeling
Anita O’Day
Angel Eyes
Anita O’Day
Let Me Off Uptown
Anita O’Day
Taking A Chance On Love
Anita O’Day
Take The 'A' Train
Anita O’Day
Mack The Knife
Kurt Weill
Opus One
Gene Krupa
I Can't Get Started
Anita O’Day
Opus One
Anita O’Day
Sing Sing Sing
Anita O’Day
That's What You Think
Anita O’Day
You'd Be So Nice To Come Home To
Anita O’Day
Ten Cents A Dance
Anita O’Day
You're The Top
Anita O’Day
Old Devil Moon
Anita O’Day
Four Brothers
Anita O’Day
Sweet Georgia Brown
Ben Bernie
Watch The Birdie
Anita O’Day
Ain't This A Wonderful Day
Anita O’Day
I Used To Be Colour Blind
Anita O’Day
Peel Me A Grape
Dave Frishberg
I Used To Be Colour Blind
Anita O’Day
No Moon At All
Anita O’Day
Bewitched, Bothered & Bewildered
Anita O’Day
Some Other Spring
Anita O’Day
Travelin' Man
Anita O’Day
I'm Not Supposed To Be Blue Blues
Anita O’Day
If The Moon Turns Green
Anita O’Day
Ive Got The World On A String
Anita O’Day
My Funny Valentine
Anita O’Day
Let's Face The Music And Dance
Anita O’Day
Lets Begin
Anita O’Day
Tea For Two
Anita O’Day
Just One Of Those Things
Anita O’Day
Easy To Love
Anita O’Day
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Anita O’Day
Love For Sale
Anita O’Day
Trav'lin' Light
Anita O’Day
The Moon Looks Down & Laughs
Anita O’Day
