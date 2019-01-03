This Will Destroy YouFormed 2005
This Will Destroy You
This Will Destroy You (abbreviated as TWDY) is an American experimental rock band from San Marcos, Texas, formed in 2004. They typically compose lengthy atmospheric instrumental pieces, featuring layers of effects-laden guitar and a heavy usage of dynamics. Their fourth album Another Language, released in 2014, entered the Billboard Heatseekers Album Chart at number 7.
Sound of Your Death
To Win, Someone's Got To Lose
Go Away Closer
A Three Legged Workhorse
The Mighty Rio Grande
KILLED THE LORD, LEFT FOR THE NEW WORLD
Threads
