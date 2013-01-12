Glenn YarbroughBorn 12 January 1930. Died 11 August 2016
Glenn Yarbrough
1930-01-12
Glenn Yarbrough Biography (Wikipedia)
Glenn Robertson Yarbrough (January 12, 1930 – August 11, 2016) was an American folk singer and guitarist. He was the lead singer (tenor) with the Limeliters from 1959 to 1963. He also had a prolific solo career, recording on various labels.
Baby The Rain Must Fall
Baby The Rain Must Fall
