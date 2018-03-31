The Southern Gospel Choir is a gospel choir based at the Tasmanian Conservatorium of Music in Hobart, Tasmania, and is directed by Dr. Andrew Legg.

The choir and its band, the Very Righteous Gospel Band were formed by Dr. Legg in 2000, soon after he became a staff member at the Conservatorium.

The Southern Gospel Choir and Legg have received acclaim internationally with leading gospel artists in the USA. Legg has worked with many prominent US gospel artists including Myron Butler, Kirk Franklin, Horace Clarence Boyer, Marvin Weatherford and Xanielle Davis. The choir were nominated for an ARIA award in 2005.