Big Boss ManFormed 1998
Big Boss Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02z6wck.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/950cb0de-a910-44c5-b44b-a7b9bbba7ab4
Big Boss Man Biography (Wikipedia)
Big Boss Man is a funk and Latin band formed in 1998 in London, England. It consists of Nasser Bouzida a.k.a. "The Bongolian" on organs, percussion and vocals, Badger Burgess on bass guitar, Trevor Harding on electric guitar and Desmond Rogers on drums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Big Boss Man Tracks
Sort by
Theme From The Last Man On Earth
Big Boss Man
Theme From The Last Man On Earth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
Theme From The Last Man On Earth
Last played on
The Hawk
Big Boss Man
The Hawk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
The Hawk
Last played on
Pies and Pastiche
Big Boss Man
Pies and Pastiche
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
Pies and Pastiche
Last played on
Triumph Of The Olympian
Big Boss Man
Triumph Of The Olympian
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
Triumph Of The Olympian
Last played on
Party 7
Big Boss Man
Party 7
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
Party 7
Last played on
Theme From Last On Man Earth
Big Boss Man
Theme From Last On Man Earth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
Theme From Last On Man Earth
Last played on
Aardvark
Big Boss Man
Aardvark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
Aardvark
Last played on
Last Man On Earth
Big Boss Man
Last Man On Earth
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
Last Man On Earth
Last played on
Last Man On Earth Ft. Princess Freesia
Big Boss Man
Last Man On Earth Ft. Princess Freesia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
Last Man On Earth Ft. Princess Freesia
Last played on
Crimson 6T's
Big Boss Man
Crimson 6T's
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
Crimson 6T's
Last played on
The Bear
Big Boss Man
The Bear
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
The Bear
Last played on
Bad Bad Whisky
Big Boss Man
Bad Bad Whisky
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
Bad Bad Whisky
Last played on
Sea Groove
Big Boss Man
Sea Groove
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
Sea Groove
Last played on
Project No.6
Big Boss Man
Project No.6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
Project No.6
Last played on
Complicated Lady
Big Boss Man
Complicated Lady
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
Complicated Lady
Last played on
Hail Caesar
Big Boss Man
Hail Caesar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
Hail Caesar
Last played on
Changing Faces
Big Boss Man
Changing Faces
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
Changing Faces
Last played on
Blow Your Own
Big Boss Man
Blow Your Own
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
Blow Your Own
Last played on
Blow Your Own (remix)
Big Boss Man
Blow Your Own (remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02z6wck.jpglink
Blow Your Own (remix)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Big Boss Man
Big Boss Man Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist