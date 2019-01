Big Boss Man is a funk and Latin band formed in 1998 in London, England. It consists of Nasser Bouzida a.k.a. "The Bongolian" on organs, percussion and vocals, Badger Burgess on bass guitar, Trevor Harding on electric guitar and Desmond Rogers on drums.

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia