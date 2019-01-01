Jez WilliamsBorn 18 February 1970
Jeremy Francis "Jez" Williams (born 18 February 1970) is the guitarist/songwriter of Doves. He was born in Manchester, Lancashire, England, and he is also the twin brother of bandmate Andy. Before their incarnation as Doves, the three members were a dance-club music trio called Sub Sub.
His earlier bands include Metro Trinity, whose first EP called "Die Young" was released in 1987 on Cafetieria Records, based in Hulme, Manchester. Members also included Tim Whiteley, Colin Rocks, Pete Zichovitch and Jonny Male, who later became the main songwriter/guitarist in the band Republica.
