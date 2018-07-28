Gladstone AndersonJamaican keyboardist, aka "Gladdie". Born 18 June 1934. Died 3 December 2015
Gladstone Anderson
1934-06-18
Gladstone Anderson Biography
Gladstone Anderson (18 June 1934 – 3 December 2015), also known by his nickname "Gladdy", was a Jamaican pianist, keyboard player, and singer, who played a major part in the island's musical history, playing a key role in defining the ska sound and the rocksteady beat, and playing on hundreds of recordings as a session musician, a solo artist, and as leader of Gladdy's All Stars, featuring bassist Jackie Jackson, drummer Winston Grennan, guitarist Hux Brown, and keyboardist Winston Wright. As Harry J All Stars the band had a massive hit in Jamaica and United Kingdom with the instrumental song "The Liquidator" 1969 (and 1980!).
Gladstone Anderson Tracks
Pride of A Black Man
Pride of A Black Man
Ivory Bounce
Ivory Bounce
75-77 Waltham Park Road
75-77 Waltham Park Road
Ride Me Donkey (feat. Lyn Taitt & The Jets)
Ride Me Donkey (feat. Lyn Taitt & The Jets)
