Eggs Over Easy
Formed 1969
Eggs Over Easy
1969
Eggs Over Easy Biography (Wikipedia)
Eggs over Easy were an American country rock band, of the early 1970s, who visited London to record an album, and then became a resident band in a London pub, launching what subsequently became known as pub rock.
Eggs Over Easy Tracks
Goin To Canada
Eggs Over Easy
Goin To Canada
Goin To Canada
The Factory
Eggs Over Easy
The Factory
The Factory
Party Party
Eggs Over Easy
Party Party
Party Party
Runnin' Down to Memphis
Eggs Over Easy
Runnin' Down to Memphis
Runnin' Down to Memphis
Pistol On A Shelf
Eggs Over Easy
Pistol On A Shelf
Pistol On A Shelf
Eggs Over Easy Links
