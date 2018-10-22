Back of the Moon was a Scottish musical group which played both new and Scottish traditional tunes and songs cast in modern sounding arrangements. Since forming in 2000, the band had toured annually throughout the UK, Canada, United States and eight different European Countries. Back of the Moon created an acoustic sound through a front line of Scottish border pipes and fiddle, a pairing of low whistle and flute, and their guitar/piano rhythm combo. They were at times augmented by bodhran and Cape Breton Stepdancing, and three-part vocal harmonies in their Scottish songs in which each singer took the lead.

2005 saw them win 'Best Folk Band' at the Scots Trad Music Awards, having received "Best Up and Coming Act" at the awards back in 2003 and "Best Celtic Group" at Festival Interceltique de Lorient 2003.

Having completed their final US tour, the band played their last ever gig in the Kennedy Centre in Washington, D.C. on November 21, 2007.